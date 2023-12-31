Mostert (knee/ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Though he's been a fixture on Miami injury reports throughout the 2023 campaign, Mostert will be missing his first game of the season in Week 17 after his pair of lower-body concerns kept him from practicing Wednesday and Thursday and limited his participation Friday. With the NFL's touchdown leader out Sunday, the Dolphins will turn the backfield over to standout rookie De'Von Achane, who could be primed to handle his largest workload of the season. Jeff Wilson should also see an expanded role as Achane's top backup, while rookie Chris Brooks is on hand to provide depth as Miami's No. 3 back.