Mostert rushed 14 times for 49 yards and secured one of two targets for minus-1 yard in the Dolphins' 24-16 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

The veteran back shook off the knee issue he'd dealt with during the week as expected, but Mostert ultimately found the going against the Vikings run defense tough more often than not. Game script eventually turned against Mostert once the Dolphins fell behind 16-3 early in the fourth quarter. However, Mostert continued to function as the clear lead back for Miami, an encouraging trend that's expected to continue in a Week 7 home Sunday night matchup against the Steelers.