Mostert rushed six times for eight yards and brought in all three targets for 13 yards in the Dolphins' 20-12 loss to the Texans on Sunday.
Mostert made his return from a one-game absence due to a hip injury, but he finished with his third single-digit rushing yardage total in the last four games. Mostert's reception total was a new season high, yet it's clear he's a distant second fiddle, at most, to De'Von Achane in Miami's unproductive ground attack barring an injury to the latter.
