Mostert (knee/ankle) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Mostert gutted through knee and ankle injuries Weeks 11-16, but it finally caught up to him this past Sunday at Baltimore, when the Dolphins made him inactive. After sitting out to begin Week 18 prep, he'll now have two more chances to mix into drills before the team potentially makes a ruling on his status for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Bills with the AFC East title on the line. Rookie De'Von Achane (toe/ribs) was limited Wednesday, so Miami's top two options out of the backfield continue to be banged up.