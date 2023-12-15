Mostert (knee) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Jets, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Mostert has been listed on Dolphins injury reports for exactly one month due to a knee issue, which contained him to a limited walkthrough Thursday and a capped practice Friday. No matter, he'll continue to be available to the team's backfield, while fellow running back De'Von Achane (toe) is entering the weekend as questionable after making just one limited appearance (Friday) this week. If Achane is inhibited or out Sunday, Mostert would be in line for a heavy workload while potentially yielding reps to some combination of Achane (if active) and/or Jeff Wilson.