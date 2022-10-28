Mostert (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Lions, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Even though Mostert moved from full participation in practice Wednesday to limited activity Thursday and Friday, his lack of a designation heading into the weekend seemingly implies that his reps were capped mainly for maintenance purposes. Coming off a Week 7 outing against the Steelers in which he turned a season-high 21 touches into 109 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown, Mostert profiles as a strong fantasy option in his matchup with a Lions defense that has surrendered 412.2 yards and 32.3 points per game, the worst marks in the NFL by a fair margin.