Mostert (thumb) isn't practicing Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
This was to be expected after coach Mike McDaniel used the teams "serious" and "significant break" to describe the thumb fracture Mostert suffered in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 11-6 win over the Jets. Backfield mate Jeff Wilson could see a larger share of the workload than usual even if Mostert ends up playing, as the thumb fracture will impact his pass-catching at the very least.
