Mostert (knee) is unlikely to play in Sunday's Week 18 contest against Buffalo, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Mostert entered the weekend with a questionable tag after logging a DNP/DNP/LP progression during Week 18 prep. Despite the stakes of Sunday's matchup versus the Bills -- the winner will take the AFC East title -- the running back appears in line to miss his second straight game to close out the regular season. It should be noted that the Dolphins have already clinched a playoff spot, so it bears wondering whether Mostert would have tried to give it a go had Sunday been a win-or-go-home scenario. Regardless, Pelissero suggests that Mostert "should be ready" once the postseason begins. In Mostert's likely absence Sunday, De'Von Achane should see the bulk of work out of Miami's backfield, while Jeff Wilson may also log a fair amount of offensive snaps.