Mostert (knee/ankle) isn't expected to play Sunday at Baltimore, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network report.

He's been playing through knee and ankle issues since Week 11, and even though the running back managed just one limited practice this week, coach Mike McDaniel told Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald on Friday that Mostert "should be good" to suit up this weekend. If Mostert indeed goes down as inactive about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, rookie De'Von Achane likely will be the Dolphins' lead option out of the backfield, with Jeff Wilson and Chris Brooks also on hand for any reps that linger.