Mostert is not in line to play in Friday's preseason opener against the Falcons.

The same applies to felow RB Jeff Wilson (undisclosed), which sets the stage for some combo of De'Von Achane, Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed and Chris Brooks to log Miami's backfield snaps in Friday's contest. Mostert's next chance to log preseason work will arrive next Saturday against the Texans.