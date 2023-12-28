Mostert (ankle/knee) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Heraldreports.

Mostert, who also didn't participate in Wednesday's session, now has one more chance to practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens. Per Oyefusi, the running back is expected to be available this weekend, but unless Mostert practices fully Friday, there's a decent chance he ends up with a Week 17 injury designation.