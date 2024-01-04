Mostert (knee/ankle) wasn't present for the media-access portion of Thursday's practice, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.

Mostert, who was inactive for this past Sunday's 56-19 loss to the Ravens, also missed Wednesday's practice, so what the running back is able to do Friday will be telling with regard to his status ahead of this weekend's game against the Bills. In his absence versus Baltimore, De'Von Achane paced Miami's backfield, with Jeff Wilson and Chris Brooks mixing in.