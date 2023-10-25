Watch Now:

Mostert wasn't on the field for the media-access portion of practice Wednesday, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

He may be dealing with a minor injury, though no prior reports surfaced after Sunday's 31-17 loss to the Eagles that Mostert got hurt during the contest. Miami's healthy backfield options behind Mostert are Salvon Ahmed and Jeff Wilson, a duo that combined for only four touches Sunday.

