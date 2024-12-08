Mostert (hip) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jets.
Mostert practiced in limited fashion throughout the week, but that won't be enough for him to suit up for Miami's Week 14 divisional matchup. De'Von Achane will continue to handle the majority of touches out of the backfield, though Jaylen Wright should see a bump in his role.
