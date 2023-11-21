Mostert (ankle/knee) was listed as limited on Tuesday's estimated practice report, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Like fellow running back De'Von Achane (knee), Mostert had a cap on his reps at Tuesday's walkthrough. However, Mostert is dealing with the ankle and knee injuries that limited during the entirety of Week 11 prep, which didn't stop him from logging 86 percent of snaps en route to 23 touches for 93 yards from scrimmage this past Sunday against the Raiders. In that same contest, Achane departed early with an injury to the same knee that forced an IR stint prior to his recent return to action. There's a chance Achane will be able to play Friday at the Jets, but if he's inhibited or out and Mostert is able to suit up again, the latter likely will be the Dolphins' lead RB in Week 12.