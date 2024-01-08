Coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that he's optimistic Mostert (knee/ankle) will be able to play in Saturday's playoff game against the Chiefs, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

McDaniel said Mostert and Jaylen Waddle (ankle) both pushed to play against the Bills in Week 18, but the doctors advised against it, saying both players could do more damage. It sounds like a week off is what Mostert and Waddle needed. With all of the injuries on the defensive side of the ball for Miami, it needs all the help it can get on offense. Should Mostert play, he and De'Von Achane should carry the bulk of the load out of the backfield, with Jeff Wilson in tow as a third ball-carrying option.