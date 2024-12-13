Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Friday he's "optimistic" Mostert (hip) will be able to play Sunday versus the Texans, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Mostert has been limited in practice as of late due to a hip injury, the same issue that forced him to sit out Week 14 against the Jets. Even if active at Houston on Sunday, though, Mostert's opportunity share isn't guaranteed to bring fantasy relevance. The veteran back has combined for just 10 carries for 22 yards across his last four appearances, in addition to five grabs for 46 yards on seven targets.