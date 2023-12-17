Mostert rushed 15 times for 42 yards and two touchdowns while catching both of his targets for one yard in Sunday's 30-0 win over the Jets.

Mostert opened the scoring with a two-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, then extended the lead to 24-0 with a one-yard rushing touchdown shortly before halftime. He had a chance to score a third touchdown but was stuffed for a loss of seven yards on a third-quarter carry from the 2-yard line. The pair of scores raised Mostert's league-leading rushing touchdown total to 18, with seven of those touchdowns coming in his last four games. Mostert will look to add to that impressive total in Week 16 against the stout Dallas defense.