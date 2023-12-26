Mostert (shin) played a season-low 19 snaps in last Sunday's Week 16 win over the Cowboys, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.

"Raheem wanted to go in the game," coach Mike McDaniel said, via David Furones of the Sun Sentinel. "It was more that we could tell it was pretty painful at the time." Mostert briefly returned in the second half, but the Dolphins ultimately decided after two third-quarter snaps that his day was done. It's something to watch this week headed into an AFC clash with the Ravens. De'Von Achane and Jeff Wilson handled backfield duties while Mostert was sidelined.