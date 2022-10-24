Mostert rushed 16 times for 79 yards and caught four of five targets for 30 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Steelers.

Mostert was arguably Miami's best offensive player Sunday, going for over 100 combined yards while scoring the team's only touchdown. The veteran tailback has clearly pulled away from the struggling Chase Edmonds (seven carries for 17 yards) as the lead back, and he has now produced two games with at least 100 yards and a touchdown over the last three weeks. Mostert is looking like a must-start fantasy asset heading into a favorable matchup against Detroit next Sunday.