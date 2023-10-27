The Dolphins list Mostert (ankle) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Despite carrying a designation into the weekend, Mostert told Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network earlier Friday that he will play Sunday. Mostert was a non-participant Wednesday in the Dolphins' first practice of the week, but he said he was merely dealing with a minor ankle tweak. Mostert returned to the field as a limited participant Thursday and Friday, with the back-to-back days of activity seemingly backing up the running back's own optimism about his health. Though Mostert should be ready to fill his typically starting role Sunday, he could end up taking on a lighter workload than usual, especially now that Jeff Wilson has had more time to get ramped up after he was limited to just seven snaps on offense in his return from injured reserve during last week's loss to the Eagles.