Mostert rushed 21 times for 96 yards and two touchdowns while catching his lone target for four yards in Monday's 28-27 loss to the Titans.

Mostert helped Miami work the ball down to the 2-yard line on its first drive, only to watch Tua Tagovailoa squander the red-zone opportunity with a fumble. The Dolphins made no mistake after being handed consecutive short fields by Tennessee fumbles in the fourth quarter, as Mostert scored from three and five yards one minute apart to give his team a 27-13 lead with 4:34 remaining. It was all Titans after that, though, as the visitors scored the game's final 15 points to pick up their first road win and hand the Dolphins their first home loss. Mostert finished with 21 carries to De'Von Achane's seven, so the veteran running back is operating as the top rushing option in Miami's speedy backfield heading into a Week 15 visit from the Jets, whom Mostert burned for two touchdowns in Week 12.