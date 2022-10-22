Mostert (knee) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Mike Masala of USA Today reports.
Mostert has a long history of knee injuries, including the past two weeks when his reps were capped at times. This week, he followed up Wednesday's limited practice with back-to-back full sessions, thereby clearing him for active status for a seventh consecutive contest to begin the campaign. While he had just six touches in the season opener, Mostert has since gotten the larger share of backfield work over teammate Chase Edmonds, averaging 14.6 touches for 68.2 yards from scrimmage per game while scoring one TD over the last five contests.
More News
-
Dolphins' Raheem Mostert: Returns to full practice•
-
Dolphins' Raheem Mostert: Limited in practice•
-
Dolphins' Raheem Mostert: Modest production in loss•
-
Dolphins' Raheem Mostert: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Raheem Mostert: Questionable, but expects to play•
-
Dolphins' Raheem Mostert: Logs limited practice•