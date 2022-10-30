Mostert rushed 14 times for 64 yards, brought in his only target for three yards and returned one kickoff for 13 yards in the Dolphins' 31-27 win over the Lions on Sunday.

Mostert put together an efficient effort on the ground that saw him average 4.6 yards per tote, and the fact his long gain was just 13 yards underscores the fact he consistently churned out solid gains. However, the veteran back was less involved in the passing game than might have been expected following a season-high four-catch tally in Week 7, and his rushing opportunities may have been somewhat capped by the Dolphins falling into an early 14-0 hole they eventually crawled out of. Mostert does have at least 64 rush yards in four of the last five games, however, a favorable trend he'll hope to extend against the Bears' vulnerable run defense in a Week 9 road matchup.