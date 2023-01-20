Mostert (thumb) had 181 carries for 891 yards and three touchdowns across 16 appearances with the Dolphins in 2022. He also secured 31 of 42 targets for 202 yards and two touchdowns.

Mostert bounced back in impressive fashion by reuniting with coach Mike McDaniel on a one-year deal in Miami, but he's scheduled to hit free agency during the 2023 offseason. The same is true for in-season trade addition Jeff Wilson, along with Salvon Ahmed Myles Gaskin. This year's class of free agent and rookie running backs promises serious potential, so it remains to be seen whether the Dolphins will have serious interest in bringing back the 30-year-old veteran. A broken thumb sidelined Mostert during Miami's wild-card loss to the Bills, but there's no indication he's in danger of missing any offseason activities.