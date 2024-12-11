Mostert (hip) was limited at practice Wednesday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.
Mostert, who was also limited at practice last week, was inactive for this past Sunday's game against the Jets. With that in mind, he'll need to practice fully by Friday in order to approach this weekend's game against the Texans without an injury designation. If Mostert remains sidelined, however, added Week 15 RB snaps would be available for Jaylen Wright and Jeff Wilson.
