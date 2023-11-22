Mostert (ankle/knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Mostert has appeared on both of the Dolphins' first two Week 12 practice reports as a limited participant due to the pair of injuries, but the team seems to be capping his reps as a matter of load management rather than as a result of any concern about his availability for Friday's game against the Jets. Instead, the status of fellow running back De'Von Achane (knee) -- who was a limited practice participant Wednesday -- appears to be more up in the air than Mostert's as Friday's game approaches. If Achane isn't able to play Friday, Jeff Wilson or Salvon Ahmed would likely serve as the top understudy to Mostert, who carried a season-high 22 times in this past Sunday's win over the Raiders.