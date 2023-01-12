Mostert (thumb) wasn't present for Thursday's practice, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.
Mostert also didn't practice Wednesday, with a thumb injury clouding the running back's status for Sunday's playoff game against the Bills. If Mostert is unavailable this weekend, added snaps would presumably be available for Jeff Wilson (illness), who logged a limited session Wednesday.
More News
-
Dolphins' Raheem Mostert: Not at practice•
-
Dolphins' Raheem Mostert: Dealing with severe break in thumb•
-
Dolphins' Raheem Mostert: Has broken thumb•
-
Dolphins' Raheem Mostert: Injures thumb Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Raheem Mostert: Effective through air in loss•
-
Dolphins' Raheem Mostert: Tough day in loss to Green Bay•