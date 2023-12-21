Mostert (knee/ankle/rest) didn't practice Thursday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Miami's inclusion of the term 'veteran rest' on the injury report suggests Mostert is in no actual danger of missing Sunday's game against the Cowboys. His practice workloads have been carefully managed all year -- as have his in-game workloads when the Dolphins build a significant lead -- but Mostert has been the unquestioned lead runner ahead of De'Von Achane in recent weeks apart from blowout scenarios. A matchup with the playoff-bound Cowboys theoretically could shift the carry distribution more toward Mostert, though it might instead work in Achane's favor if the Dolphins fall behind, as that the rookie has been getting most of the snaps in obvious passing situations recently (e.g. nine targets in an OT loss to the Titans in Week 14).