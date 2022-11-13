Mostert rushed eight times for 65 yards and a touchdown while bringing in all four targets for 22 yards in the Dolphins' 39-17 win over the Browns on Sunday. He also returned three kickoffs for 60 yards.
Although backfield mate Jeff Wilson stole the headlines with his 17-119-1 line on the ground, Mostert made plenty of noise himself and also doubled him up in receptions. The veteran back is likely to continue operating in a fairly clear-cut complementary role alongside Wilson, although there's always the chance head coach Mike McDaniel changes the workload up to a degree from week to week. For the moment, Mostert heads into the Week 11 bye having recorded a rushing touchdown in each of the first two games since Wilson's arrival.
