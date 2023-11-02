Mostert (ankle) returned to practice Thursday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Mostert has been missing practice time with the ankle issue the last two weeks and was DNP Wednesday in Germany. His return to the field Thursday would suggest Mostert is on track to face the Chiefs on Sunday morning. Mostert led the Dolphins with 13 carries last week against New England, rushing for 46 yards and one touchdown. Jeff Wilson handled five, and Salvon Ahmed was next up with two.