Mostert (ankle) was back at practice Thursday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.
After he missed Wednesday's practice, Mostert's return to the field a day later bodes well for his chances of being available for Sunday's game against the Patriots. The Dolphins' upcoming injury report will clarify whether Mostert was limited or worked fully Thursday.
