Mostert (thumb) has been ruled out for Sunday's playoff game in Buffalo, Adam Beasley of Pro Football Network reports.

Mostert will be sidelined by the broken thumb he suffered in the Week 18 win over the Jets. Miami will roll out a shorthanded offense against the Bills, with third-stringer Skylar Thompson under center. Jeff Wilson figures to lead the backfield in Mostert's absence, with Salvon Ahmed spelling him. Mostert's absence also creates a vacancy at kick returner, which could be filled by Jaylen Waddle, Tyreek Hill or Cedrick Wilson (hip/groin).