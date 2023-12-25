Mostert (ankle/knee) had 11 carries for 46 yards and caught his only target for a four-yard touchdown in Sunday's 22-20 win over the Cowboys.

Mostert's short score at the end of the first half wound up being Miami's only touchdown as the juggernaut offense uncharacteristically struggled in the red zone against Dallas. It was the veteran tailback's 21st touchdown of the season, temporarily putting him ahead of Christian McCaffrey for the league lead, with the latter still having yet to play in Week 16. Mostert ceded seven carries to De'Von Achane (7-24-0), but the former is the preferred fantasy option heading into next Sunday's tilt against Baltimore.