Mostert rushed 13 times for 46 yards and a touchdown and wasn't targeted in the passing game in the Dolphins' 31-17 win over the Patriots on Sunday.

Mostert turned in a much less efficient effort than usual on the ground and was surprisingly uninvolved in the air attack. However, he posted a serviceable fantasy performance anyhow thanks to his one-yard touchdown rush midway through the third quarter. Mostert still comfortably paced the ground attack in carries despite Jeff Wilson seeing his rush attempts climb to five in his second game of the campaign, and the workload split between the two will bear monitoring in a Week 9 showdown against the Chiefs in Germany.