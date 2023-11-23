Mostert (ankle/knee) doesn't carry an injury designation for Friday's game against the Jets, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Though Mostert is managing ankle and knee issues and was listed as limited on Thursday's practice estimate, he'll be available for Friday's contest. Meanwhile, De'Von Achane (knee) is listed as questionable and if he's unavailable versus New York, Jeff Wilson and Darrynton Evans would be in line to work behind Mostert in Miami's Week 12 backfield.