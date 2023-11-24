Mostert is expected to serve as the Dolphins' clear lead back Friday against the Jets while De'Von Achane (knee) is inactive for the contest.

In the three games before Achane landed on injured reserve Oct. 11, he and Mostert had been splitting work out of the backfield. Mostert proceeded to see more than 50 percent of the snaps on offense and averaged 13.8 touches while Achane was sidelined over the subsequent four contests, and he then handled a 78 percent snap share and 22 carries - both season highs - with Achane being limited to just three snaps in his return to action in this past Sunday's win over Las Vegas. With Achane back on the sideline for Week 12 and with another running back in Salvon Ahmed (foot) ruled out for the season, Jeff Wilson should step in as the Dolphins' No. 2 option after being inactive last week. Mostert still appears likely to dominate the backfield work for as long as Friday's contest remains competitive.