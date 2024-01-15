Mostert said Monday he doesn't expect to undergo surgery to address the ankle injury that hindered him down the stretch of the 2023 season, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Mostert entered Saturday's 26-7 wild-card loss to the Chiefs nursing both knee and ankle injuries, but frigid weather conditions and an unfortunate game script limited him to eight carries for 33 yards. He also secured one of two targets for minus-3 yards. Looking ahead to his age-32 season, it's certainly encouraging that Mostert won't have to rehab from surgery, as he has yet to show signs of losing a step. Across 15 regular-season appearances Mostert set a franchise record with 21 total scores, while rushing for 1,012 yards on 209 carries (4.8 YPC). With one more season left on his two-year deal, the stage looks set for Mostert to once again headline one of the NFL's most efficient rushing attacks alongside De'Von Achane during the 2024 campaign.