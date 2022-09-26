Mostert rushed eight times for 11 yards and failed to bring in either of his two targets in the Dolphins' 21-19 win over the Bills on Sunday. He also returned three kickoffs for 54 yards.

The usually efficient running back was anything but, running into a brick wall of a Bills defense on all but one of his carries. Mostert's long run went for nine yards, meaning he netted all of two yards on his seven other rushes. Backfield mate Chase Edmonds was a tad better with 3.5 yards per carry and also scored two touchdowns, but the split between the two figures to remain fairly close again in Thursday night's Week 4 road matchup against the Bengals.