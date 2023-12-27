Mostert (ankle) wasn't spotted at Wednesday's practice, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Mostert was limited to a season-low 19 snaps against the Cowboys this past Sunday by an injury to his leg, but it's currently being termed an ankle injury, pending an updated designation on Miami's injury report. Regardless of the injury's exact nature, it's keeping Mostert off the practice field Wednesday, though coach Mike McDaniel expects the running back to be available Sunday in Baltimore, even with few or no practice reps leading up to the game.