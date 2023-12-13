Mostert (knee/veteran rest) is listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report.
Following Monday's 28-27 loss to the Titans, the Dolphins didn't hold an actual practice Wednesday, but Mostert would have sat out if the team convened for a workout. Mostert's projected practice absence shouldn't sound any alarms for fantasy managers, as he opened both of the past two weeks as a non-participant before taking double-digit carries in games against Washington and Tennessee. The Dolphins haven't provided any word that he suffered a setback with his knee coming out of Monday's contest, so he's likely just getting some extra maintenance on a short week before the Dolphins host the Jets on Sunday.
More News
-
Dolphins' Raheem Mostert: Racks up 100 total yards, two TDs•
-
Dolphins' Raheem Mostert: Ready to play Monday•
-
Dolphins' Raheem Mostert: Limited in return to practice•
-
Dolphins' Raheem Mostert: Gets maintenance day Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Raheem Mostert: Finds end zone on quiet day•
-
Dolphins' Raheem Mostert: Good to go•