Mostert (knee/veteran rest) is listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report.

Following Monday's 28-27 loss to the Titans, the Dolphins didn't hold an actual practice Wednesday, but Mostert would have sat out if the team convened for a workout. Mostert's projected practice absence shouldn't sound any alarms for fantasy managers, as he opened both of the past two weeks as a non-participant before taking double-digit carries in games against Washington and Tennessee. The Dolphins haven't provided any word that he suffered a setback with his knee coming out of Monday's contest, so he's likely just getting some extra maintenance on a short week before the Dolphins host the Jets on Sunday.