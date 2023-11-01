Mostert (ankle) was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Mostert carried the ankle injury into Week 8 prep, when he sat out Wednesday's practice before being listed as a limited participant Thursday and Friday. He took a questionable tag into the Dolphins' eventual 31-17 win over the Patriots, but Mostert proceeded to suit up and carried 13 times for 46 yards and a touchdown while handling a 55 percent snap share on offense. The Dolphins haven't indicated that Mostert suffered a setback with the ankle coming out of the Week 8 contest, so his absence from practice to begin Week 9 prep could well be maintenance related. So long as Mostert is able to resume practicing in some capacity by the end of the week, he should once again lead the Miami backfield this Sunday versus the Chiefs in Frankfurt, Germany.