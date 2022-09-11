Mostert rushed five times for 16 yards and caught his only target for another 16 yards in Sunday's 20-7 win over the Patriots.
Mostert got six touches to Chase Edmonds' 16, as Edmonds asserted himself as Miami's lead back. Miami's two touchdowns came on a defensive play and a long pass, so the Dolphins didn't show which running back would get the all-important carries by the goal line. Mostert should remain in a change-of-pace role behind Edmonds in Week 2 against the Ravens.
