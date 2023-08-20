Mostert rushed six times for 30 yards and a touchdown and was not targeted out of the backfield in Saturday's 28-3 preseason win over Houston.

Mostert made his preseason debut with the rest of the key offensive starters after sitting out the exhibition opener last Friday. The 31-year-old was a key part of a 93-yard scoring drive that featured a two-yard touchdown run. Mostert figures to head Miami's backfield rotation similar to last season when he posted a career-high 891 rushing yards with five total touchdowns across 16 games. Jeff Wilson (undisclosed) will serve as the primary backup despite not appearing in a preseason game to date. Rookie De'Von Achane was vying for touches as well, but the rookie third-round pick suffered an apparent shoulder injury Saturday with unknown severity. If the rookie is forced to miss significant time, Mostert's hold on the starting job would tighten as Week 1 approaches.