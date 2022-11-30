Mostert (knee) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday morning that he expects Mostert to return for Sunday's game in San Francisco against his former team after missing the Week 12 win over Houston. It'll also be a reunion for McDaniel and fellow running back Jeff Wilson, who took 78 percent of the snaps before halftime in Sunday's 30-15 win over Houston before handing things over to Myles Gaskin once the Dolphins built a huge lead. Wilson is unlikely to handle to handle such a large snap share if Mostert does indeed return this week, but Wilson was getting more work between the two before Mostert's knee injury popped up.
