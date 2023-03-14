Mostert is slated to sign a two-year deal to remain with the Dolphins, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Per Pelissero, the running back's two-year pact is for $5.6 million, with $2.2 million guaranteed. This past season, Mostert recorded 181 carries for 891 yards and three touchdowns in 16 games with Miami, while adding 31 catches for 202 yards and two receiving scores. Looking ahead, Mostert -- who is presumably past a thumb injury that he sustained in the playoffs -- is in line to remain a a key cog in the Dolphins' rushing attack, with the team likely to continue to bolster its backfield depth this offseason through free agency and the draft.