Mostert (knee/ankle) didn't practice Thursday, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Mostert, who sat out this past Sunday's 56-19 loss to the Ravens, has now logged back-to-back 'DNPs," which sets the stage for what (if anything) he's able to do at Friday's practice to loom large in terms of his Week 18 availability. If Mostert remains sidelined Sunday night against the Bills, De'Von Achane would be in line to lead Miami's backfield, with Jeff Wilson and Chris Brooks also in the mix.