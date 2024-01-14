Mostert (knee/ankle) rushed eight times for 33 yards and brought in one of two targets for minus-3 yards in the Dolphins' 26-7 wild-card loss to the Chiefs on Saturday night.

The veteran running back took the field for the first time since Week 16 after managing to practice in limited fashion throughout the week, but as his final line indicates, he was able to do little with his sparse opportunity. Both Mostert's carry and yardage totals were his second lowest since the start of the regular season, as the Chiefs progressively forced the Dolphins away from the ground game as Kansas City expanded its lead. The underwhelming final act of a once promising campaign was in stark contrast to Mostert's regular season numbers, which included a career-high 1,012 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns, as well as a franchise-record 21 total scores across 15 games. Mostert is on the books for a very reasonable $3.3 million cap hit in 2024, but he will likely face a significant challenge from De'Von Achane for the lead back job in training camp.