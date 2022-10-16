Mostert (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Mostert was tending to the knee injury in the aftermath of carrying 18 times for a season-high 113 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' Week 5 loss to the Jets, but his ability to practice on a limited basis Thursday and Friday looks like it was enough to convince Miami to keep him active for Week 6. At this point, Mostert appears to have asserted himself as the top option out of the Miami backfield, but he could struggle to replicate the 18 carries he saw a week ago if the underdog Dolphins find themselves trailing early against Minnesota. Third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson will be making his first career start Sunday, and his presence under center could make it difficult for the Dolphins to string together long drives.