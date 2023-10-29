Mostert (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Mostert sat out practice Wednesday but was able to log limited sessions both Thursday and Friday. While he was officially listed as questionable heading into the weekend, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe relayed Friday that Mostert indicated he planned to play Sunday after working through what Wolfe's report described as a minor ankle tweak. With the running back's Week 8 active status confirmed, Mostert - who is averaging 5.6 yards per carry this season, while having racked up a total of 11 TDs in seven games -- should continue to lead a Dolphins' backfield that also includes Jeff Wilson, who could be more involved in his second game back since returning from IR, with Salvon Ahmed also on hand.